Firefighters injured after reportedly being struck by vehicle north of downtown

Two firefighters were injured after being reportedly struck by a vehicle on U.S. 75 on Sunday night, the Tulsa Fire Department said.

The incident occurred north of downtown, near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue. 

“We ask the community to join us in prayer on behalf of two injured Tulsa Firefighters and their families. Tonight is a grim reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women are called upon to make every day to keep others safe," said Matt Lay, president of Tulsa firefighters' union IAFF Local 176.

