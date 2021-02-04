 Skip to main content
Firefighters find man dead inside abandoned structure near 21st and Riverside

A man was found dead by Tulsa firefighters in an abandoned structure near 21st and Riverside early Thursday.

The fire in the 1800 block of S. Cheyenne Ave. was called in about 4 a.m. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said massive flames could be seen coming from the structure's second floor.

After the blaze was put out, firefighters found a dead adult male inside. Little speculated he may have accidentally started the fire trying to stay warm, but the cause is yet to be determined. 

An investigation will determine whether arson was involved, Little said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

