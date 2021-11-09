Firefighters evacuated while battling house fire before roof collapses

Tulsa firefighters were evacuated while inside a Tulsa home early Tuesday as they tried to battle a blaze that later caused the roof to collapse.

The early morning house fire brought firefighters to the scene near Harvard Avenue and Admiral Place, where they initially began working inside the apparently unoccupied residence.

A safety officer who saw warning signs of a roof collapse ordered crews out of the home, which had been fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Neighbors told authorities they had "seen people coming and going from the vacant structure," according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post. "Great reminder that you should call Tulsa Police Department if you see people entering or exiting abandoned homes."

According to Fire Department officials, as temperatures start to drop in the fall and winter, the agency sees an increase in the number of fires.