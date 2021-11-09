Firefighters evacuated while battling blaze in north Tulsa before roof collapses

Tulsa firefighters were evacuated while inside a north Tulsa home early Tuesday as they tried to battle a blaze that later caused the roof to collapse.

An early morning house fire brought crews to the scene near Harvard and Admiral, where firefighters initially began inside the apparently unoccupied residence.

A safety officer who saw warning signs of a roof collapse ordered crews out of the home, which had been fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured, according to Tulsa Fire Department.

Neighbors told authorities they had "seen people coming and going from the vacant structure," according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post. "Great reminder that you should call Tulsa Police Department if you see people entering or exiting abandoned homes."

According to Tulsa Fire Department officials, as temperatures start to drop in fall and winter, the agency sees an increase in fires.