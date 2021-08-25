 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle south Tulsa house fire in triple-digit heat index
Smoke pours through the roof of a house in the 9200 block of East 80th Place on Wednesday evening as firefighters work. Due to the high temperatures, more than 30 firefighters were called to assist, and they were rotated in and out so they could cool down, Tulsa Fire Capt. Jose Ariza said.

 Jacob Factor

A south Tulsa house fire pushed Tulsa firefighters to the limit Wednesday evening as they battled both the fire and soaring temperatures.

The fire, in the 9200 block of East 80th Place, began just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, and due to the high temperatures, five fire companies and more than 30 firefighters were called to assist, Tulsa Fire Capt. Jose Ariza said.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries to report" for either the house's residents or the firefighters, Ariva said. No one was in the house when the firefighters arrived.

The fire enveloped most of the house — the roof had extensive damage — but heavy flames swept through the garage due to flammable materials stored there.

The danger from the garage and the high heat caused a higher-risk alarm to be issued for the fire, which Ariva said is not very common.

The National Weather Service reported heat indices reaching 110 degrees in the Tulsa area Wednesday, and EMSA issued its sixth medical heat alert of the year Wednesday evening after responding to five heat-related calls.

Ariva said the Fire Department had to call in multiple fire companies so firefighters could rotate out of the fire. A rehabilitation bus was brought in to cool the firefighters down.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

