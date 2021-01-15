Fire threat to remain 'very high' through Sunday, National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is strongly discouraging outdoor burning across eastern Oklahoma this weekend as the area remains under a "very high" threat of fire danger.

Gusts in the 35-45 mph range swept across most areas Friday, and the significant risk of fire was especially heightened in southeast Oklahoma, where afternoon relative humidity values were expected to fall to 25%, according to the report. Data projected potential grassland fire spread rates to reach near 300 feet per minute in Hugo.

The potential rate was predicted to be about 270 feet per minute in the Tulsa area.

The risk of fire should drop Saturday for sunny skies and a high near 46 before elevating again Sunday as a surge of dry air moves into the region, forecasters predicted.

Relief could come in the form of heavy rainfall primarily across southeast Oklahoma on Thursday into Thursday night.

The threat of fire could become common this year, according to an Oklahoma Forestry Services outlook released in mid-December.

In it, officials predicted an "above average" fire occurrence could play out across the state in 2021 as La Nina couples with already dry precipitation trends and temperatures only expected to increase.