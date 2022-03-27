Fire guts building in Sperry, power restored to town

A fire overnight gutted a building in Sperry and left most of the town without power for several hours before being restored Sunday morning, authorities said.

The building was not occupied.

The fire broke out before dawn in the building next to a former drug store where a scene from "The Outsiders" movie was filmed. The former drug store building was apparently not damaged.

The Sperry Office of Emergency Management said power had been restored to most of the town after firefighters spent hours putting out the fire, which affected a nearby power transformer.

The office did not list the exact cause of the fire, but some local news reports cited a car that had crashed into the building.

Sperry has about 1,200 residents and is about 11 miles north of downtown Tulsa.

The former drug store building and a former gas station were both filming locations in Sperry for "The Outsiders" movie, which filmed in the Tulsa area and helped launch the careers of Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon and Ralph Macchio.

Fans of the movie often visit Sperry to take photos at the former gas station and drug store building.