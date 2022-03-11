Fire displaces 18 residents at apartment complex on 71st near Riverside

A fire displaced more than a dozen residents of an apartment complex on 71st Street near Riverside Drive early Friday as snow was falling heavily across the Tulsa area.

As of about 2 p.m., 18 residents of Red River Apartments reported the need for help after their apartments were damaged or destroyed, according to a Red Cross spokesman.

The blaze began around 8 a.m., forcing firefighters into the winter storm, as well as residents salvaging what they could as snow continued through much of the morning.