Fire displaces 18 residents at apartment complex on 71st near Riverside

A fire displaced more than a dozen residents of an apartment complex on 71st Street near Riverside Drive early Friday as snow was falling heavily across the Tulsa area.

As of about 2 p.m., 18 residents of Red River Apartments reported the need for help after their apartments were damaged or destroyed, according to a Red Cross spokesman.

The blaze began around 8 a.m., forcing firefighters into the winter storm, as well as residents salvaging what they could as snow continued through much of the morning. 

Fire safety tips

• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

• Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.

• Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.

• If a fire occurs in your home, get out, stay out and call for help. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.

Source: American Red Cross Kansas-Oklahoma Region

