Editor's note This is the first in a series of weekly stories that will focus on the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package scheduled to go to voters Aug. 8.

You know you’re behind when $58.5 million won’t catch you up.

That’s how much money would be spent on Fire Department vehicles and apparatus if the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package is approved by voters Aug. 8.

“I think that we will be in a better position” if the funding is approved, said Fire Chief Michael Baker. “We are going from a situation that can be very troublesome to a situation where, OK, we can take a breath. However, it is not going to get us out of the woods completely.”

The nearly $59 million ask is a big one, Baker acknowledged, but it comes after years of no funding for the Fire Department’s fleet.

“The problem that we are facing is that we didn’t keep up with the funding as a city, and there was a gap of basically 11 years, from 2007 to 2018, where we didn’t buy any new fire apparatus at all,” Baker said.

It is not uncommon to see Fire Department vehicles on the streets that are more than 20 years old, the fire chief said, which can present major challenges. Last year, six ladder trucks failed their annual test.

“There were three that were frontline trucks and three that were in reserve,” Baker said. “We were running into this situation where we are consistently having to either move trucks around and hope that nothing happens.”

The Fire Department’s recommended budget for fuel, repair and maintenance of its fleet this fiscal year was $3.2 million.

“We try to balance the cost of the truck versus reliability, because we have a history of, if we don't get it replaced, we have to make sure that we are able to keep it a while in our reserve fleet, so it has got to be higher quality,” Baker said.

The proposed IOT 3 funding would pay for more than 50 vehicles, including 18 fire trucks, six ladder trucks, six chief cars, five boats and two heavy-rescue vehicles.

Should Tulsans approve the package, don’t expect to see the vehicles on the streets anytime soon. Franklin said that if he ordered the fire trucks today, in the best case scenario, they’d be delivered in 36 months.

“Trucks like the heavy rescues are a lot more custom, and they require a lot of specific work,” he said. “We did place an order for a heavy rescue, and that is scheduled at 42 months currently.”

Baker said he’s grateful that Mayor G.T. Bynum is working to address the Fire Department’s needs but said it is important that the public understand that “periodic infusions of money does not sustain this program.”

“I wish I can tell you that this would put us, 'Hey, we are going to be 100% satisfactory for a few years,'” Baker said. “But we have to have some real conversation moving forward on how we fund an ongoing sustainable program.”

Tulsa Firefighters Local 176 President Matt Lay said he was grateful for the city's increased commitment to improving the aging fleet.

"This is a great first step to correcting the unsafe and unsustainable path we've been on for some time," Lay said.

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019. Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.

Funding for the proposed improvements would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly four-year extension of a ninety-five one-hundredths of 1% sales tax.

Proposed Improve Our Tulsa 3 project list Tulsans will go to the polls Aug. 8 to vote on the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. Here is a complete list of the proposed projects. Streets and transportation — $295.8 million $93.8 million — Inflation adjustment for previous street projects $68 million — Street rehabilitation $46 million — Street widening $24 million — Bridge replacement and rehab $21.6 million — Matching funds $19.32 million — Traffic engineering $10 million — ADA improvements $4.88 million — Sidewalks $4 million — Construction completion incentives $3 million — Engineering, inspection and testing $1.2 million — Alleys City facilities — $270.4 million $4.4 million — Safety Training Center driving track overlay $6.4 million — BOK Center $18.8 million — Convention Center $79.7 million — Tulsa Performing Arts Center $5 million — River Parks Maintenance Building $31.9 million — Parks (improvements would include approximately $8 million for Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses; trail improvements; and facility improvements such as new roofs for community centers) $47.5 million — New public safety center (Funding would be used to purchase a building to relocate Police and Fire headquarters, the Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, and other public safety services onto one campus) $16 million — Consolidated Police/Fire maintenance facility $25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo (children’s zoo, roof replacements, rehabilitation of the Rainforest, and perimeter risk mitigation) $10 million — Gilcrease Museum matching funds $5 million — Zink Lake infrastructure $20 million — Citywide facility maintenance Capital equipment — $152.8 million $58.5 million — Tulsa Fire Department fleet $94.3 million — Other vehicles/equipment Housing and neighborhoods — $95 million $75 million — Would be combined with other city housing funds to create a total investment in housing of $104.2 million $15 million — Neighborhood revitalization $5 million — Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Implementation Source: City of Tulsa