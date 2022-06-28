 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire at McAlester church closes polling location

  Updated
Emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at a McAlester church, closing a polling location.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday a fire broke out at the Assembly of God Church in McAlester, which was the polling spot for two precincts.

Voters from precinct 7 and 40 now have to go to the Pittsburg Count Election board office at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway on Tuesday for the state's primary elections, according to Pittsburg County Election Board officials. 

There is an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

