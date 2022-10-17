 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire at industrial plant in Verdigris contained, authorities say late Sunday

Fire at Verdigris plant

A fire at Valmont Galvanizing in an industrial park east of the Port of Catoosa was extinguished late Sunday, Rogers County officials said. Oak Grove Fire Department was among several agencies that responded.

 Oak Grove Fire Department

A fire at Valmont Galvanizing in an industrial park east of the Port of Catoosa was extinguished late Sunday, Rogers County officials said.

The fire at Riverview Business Park east of the Port of Catoosa was contained to one building, according to Rogers County Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes. 

Multiple agencies responded after the fire erupted at the plant, which contains potentially hazardous chemicals, according to authorities. 

Oak Grove Fire Department was among several agencies assisting at the scene, according to a social media post stating no one was injured in the fire.

"First responders remained on scene for over six hours and worked seamlessly as one team providing manpower, support, and assistance to reach a positive outcome," the agency said early Monday morning.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to authorities.

