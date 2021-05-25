Finish line in sight for President Donald J. Trump Highway as bill heads to governor's desk

"It would be an economic development tool," he deadpanned. "They could have an imPEACHment festival."

More seriously, some wonder about the wisdom of giving active politicians the ability to turn bridges and highways into campaign signs by naming them for themselves and constituents ahead of elections.

SB 624 was one of several loose ends the House worked to tie up as the session's end approaches.

Oklahoma isn't the only state to push for a Trump highway. Lawmakers in Florida, West Virginia, Utah and Arizona have presented bills to name stretches of highways after the former president.

Also taken up was the long-running dispute over whether trailers are vehicles.

By a vote of 77-20, the House decided they are not.

This matters because, as vehicles, trailers generate about $12 million a year in sales tax revenue. As non-vehicles, they're still subject to an excise tax but at a lower rate.

Truck dealers complain they're losing sales, especially of the big long-haul units, because of the tax — which legislative leaders say was never supposed to apply to trailers in the first place.