'Finding Your Roots' to trace Tulsa Race Massacre survivors' family trees

The ninth season of the popular PBS series "Finding Your Roots" will include an episode tracing the ancestries of the three, still-living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Henry Louis Gates Jr., the show's creator and host, made the announcement Tuesday, during an appearance on the podcast "The Black Eagle" hosted by Joe Madison.

Gates met with the three survivors — Lessie Benningfield Randle, aged 107; Viola Fletcher, 107; and Hughes Van Ellis, 101 — when he was in Tulsa April 8 as the guest of Tulsa Town Hall.

"I had the honor to give a lecture to well over 1,000 people in Tulsa," Gates said. "Before I went on stage, I was asked if I could have a private meeting with the three living survivors of the Tulsa Massacre.

"It was such a great honor for me to meet them," he said. "(Author William) Faulkner said, famously, that the past is never dead; it's not even past. And that was what I felt when I was meeting these three people. I was just overwhelmed to be in their presence."

During the course of meeting, Gates said, he was asked by Fletcher's grandson, Ike Howard, to trace the ancestry of Fletcher, Randle and Hughes.

"So I'm announcing that Season Nine of 'Finding Your Roots' will include a segment tracing the ancestry of the Tulsa Race Massacre survivors," Gates said.

"Finding Your Roots" is currently in the midst of its eighth season, and Gates' appearance on "The Black Eagle" was to promote the April 12 broadcast of the episode featuring actress Regina King, star of the HBO series "Watchmen," and the show's creator Damon Lindelof.

The series, inspired by the classic graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, was set in Tulsa, with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre being pivotal to the story of a woman who carries on her family's legacy of donning a disguise in order to fight for justice in an increasingly violent and corrupt society.

Gates himself appeared in one episode, portraying the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Henry Louis Gates Jr. — the government official, Gates emphasized, who was able to authorize reparations to be paid to race massacre survivors and their descendants in the show.

Gates said tracing the ancestries of the three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will afford a number of unique opportunities for the "Finding Your Roots" crew of researchers.

"We've never traced a centenarian's ancestry before," Gates said. "This will be huge. Think of how close these people are to Reconstruction, and therefore to our collective slave experience.

"It just shows you how recent Black history is," he said. "It's yesterday. We think, 'Tulsa in 1921, that was 100 years ago, everybody must be long transitioned.' Nope!"

Gates said the first step is to get the three survivors tested as soon as possible, so that the DNA tests that are a major part of the research can begin.

No dates for the ninth season of "Finding Your Roots" have been announced.

