Find a job at 23 Tulsa-area companies and 300 nationwide at virtual career event

  • Updated
booth.jpg

At the website gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online "booths" of the companies locally and nationally much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years.

Starting Wednesday, local job seekers can connect with 23 Tulsa-area companies and more than 300 employers in 21-states during a Virtual Career Event.

Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising in 77 markets across the country including the Tulsa World, is hosting the free event that continues until Oct. 25.

At the website tinyurl.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online "booths" of the companies locally and nationally much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years. If job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.

In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.

"The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we've had with our traditional in-person career fairs," said Kathryn Bezler, Tulsa World Media Company classified manager. "It's because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver the same quality results through our new virtual career fair. We are very excited to be a part of this nationwide event with Lee Enterprises, and believe it will provide even more options for job seekers, as well as candidates for local employers."

The 22 Tulsa-area companies that have jobs to fill and will be available at the virtual career fair include:

Avantive Solutions

Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

DXC Technology

Encompass Health

Farmers Insurance

FMS Inc

Galt Foundation

Greenheck

Knight Transportation

Lee Enterprises

Legend Senior Living

L3 Technologies

Macy's

Post Acute Medical

Sofidel

Strong Family Financial

Tulsa County

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Tulsa Federal Credit Union

TTCU

Tulsa World

Volunteers of America

Whirlpool

Breaking News