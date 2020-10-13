Find a job at 23 Tulsa-area companies and 300 nationwide at virtual career event

Starting Wednesday, local job seekers can connect with 23 Tulsa-area companies and more than 300 employers in 21-states during a Virtual Career Event.
Lee Enterprises, a provider of local news and advertising in 77 markets across the country including the Tulsa World, is hosting the free event that continues until Oct. 25.
At the website tinyurl.com/worktulsa, job seekers can virtually visit the online "booths" of the companies locally and nationally much like the in-person career fairs that the Tulsa World has hosted for years. If job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.
In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.
"The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we've had with our traditional in-person career fairs," said Kathryn Bezler, Tulsa World Media Company classified manager. "It's because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver the same quality results through our new virtual career fair. We are very excited to be a part of this nationwide event with Lee Enterprises, and believe it will provide even more options for job seekers, as well as candidates for local employers."
The 22 Tulsa-area companies that have jobs to fill and will be available at the virtual career fair include:
Avantive Solutions
Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store
DXC Technology
Encompass Health
Farmers Insurance
FMS Inc
Galt Foundation
Greenheck
Knight Transportation
Lee Enterprises
Legend Senior Living
L3 Technologies
Macy's
Post Acute Medical
Sofidel
Strong Family Financial
Tulsa County
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
Tulsa Federal Credit Union
TTCU
Tulsa World
Volunteers of America
Whirlpool
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.