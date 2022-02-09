 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filling Tulsa's potholes will take a week, city says
  • Updated
Pot Holes

A motorist hits a pothole on Peoria Avenue after last February’s winter storm.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Crews will be working through the week to fix potholes on city roadways across Tulsa.

City Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said Monday that it will take “a week or so” to fix potholes across the city.

McCorkell said four crews will be working 10-hour days to fix the potholes, and they will take their work into the weekend if necessary.

“We’ll have crews out continually until we cover the city, and we actually have crews daily after the city is covered, anyway,” he said.

The potholes that McCorkell’s team addresses first are the damaging ones that pose a danger to vehicles or are hazardous.

Residents can report potholes by calling 311 or going to tulsa311.com.

McCorkell said what helps the most when reporting is providing an exact address for the pothole.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

