Filling Tulsa's potholes will take a week, city says

Crews will be working through the week to fix potholes on city roadways across Tulsa.

City Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said Monday that it will take “a week or so” to fix potholes across the city.

McCorkell said four crews will be working 10-hour days to fix the potholes, and they will take their work into the weekend if necessary.

“We’ll have crews out continually until we cover the city, and we actually have crews daily after the city is covered, anyway,” he said.

The potholes that McCorkell’s team addresses first are the damaging ones that pose a danger to vehicles or are hazardous.

Residents can report potholes by calling 311 or going to tulsa311.com.

McCorkell said what helps the most when reporting is providing an exact address for the pothole.

Featured video:

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.