Filling Tulsa's potholes will take a week, city says

A motorist hits a pothole on Peoria Avenue after last February’s winter storm.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World file
Crews will be working through the week to fix potholes on city roadways across Tulsa.
City Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said Monday that it will take “a week or so” to fix potholes across the city.
McCorkell said four crews will be working 10-hour days to fix the potholes, and they will take their work into the weekend if necessary.
“We’ll have crews out continually until we cover the city, and we actually have crews daily after the city is covered, anyway,” he said.
The potholes that McCorkell’s team addresses first are the damaging ones that pose a danger to vehicles or are hazardous.
Residents can report potholes by calling 311 or going to
tulsa311.com.
McCorkell said what helps the most when reporting is providing an exact address for the pothole.
Watch Now: Time-lapse of snow covering downtown Tulsa
Photos: Sights from Tulsa during the winter storm
Weather
Bennett Earnhart, 13, sleds on the Harwelden Mansion hill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Spencer Rittenberry,15, falls while attempting to sled standing up on the Harwelden Mansion hill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Sledders ride the Harwelden Mansion hill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Lisa Tacker and her son George,6, sled on the Harwelden Mansion hill Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Assistant Fire Marshals Rodney Tisdale and Lorenzer Holmes make their way through Chateau 68 apartments to check on residents after sever of the buildings lost power and heat Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Michelle Soto Martinez sits in her car to warm up at Chateau 68 apartments because her power and heat is out Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Several of the buildings in the complex lost power and heat.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Ashaid Thomas stands in front of his apartment building at Chateau 68 to talk to Tulsa Fire Department marshals because because his power and heat is out Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Several of the buildings in the complex lost power and heat.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Michelle Soto Martinez stands in front of her apartment building at Chateau 68 after talking to Tulsa Fire Department marshals because her power and heat is out Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Several of the buildings in the complex lost power and heat.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Stephen Mixon, an assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department, talks with a resident whose power and heat is out at Chateau 68 apartments Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Several of the buildings in the complex lost power and heat.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Rodney Tisdale, an assistant fire marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department, makes his way through Chateau 68 apartments while checking on residents who lost power and heat Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.Several of the buildings in the complex lost power and heat.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Uriah Orozco spreads salt on a sidewalk near Boulder Ave and 7th Stree Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
A woman walks in the snow near 8th Street and Cheyenne Ave. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Diana Sepielli walks her dog Finnegan in the snow near 5th Street and Boston Ave. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Deysi Lopez shoves snow near 5th Street and Boston Ave. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
A snowplow truck drives on Boulder Ave. near 4th Street Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Weather
Motorists travel westbound in the snow on I-244 near Yale Ave. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Winter Weather Oklahoma
Cars drive down southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Ian Maule
snow prep
Amanda Hornett with H&H Outdoor puts down ice melt in front of Chipotle on Cherry St. in Tulsa, Feb.2, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
snow prep
Runners from the Univeristy of Tulsa run down an icy street on 17th St in Tulsa, Feb.2, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Snow Preparation
Jean Taylor looks through the few remaining loafs of bread in the bread aisle on February 2, 2022 in a Reasor's in Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A car drives down the LL Tisdale Parkway as snow falls on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Snow falls in front on a pedestrian bridge over the LL Tisdale Parkway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Snow falls in front of the Tulsa County Election Board on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Cars drive down northbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A truck drives on a bridge over southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Cars drive down southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Steve Newman, of Tulsa, works on his truck before going to work early the next day as snow falls in Owen Park in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule
Winter Weather Prep
Public Service of Oklahoma Trucks sit in a parking lot at Expo Square before a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather Prep
Public Service of Oklahoma Trucks sit in a parking lot at Expo Square before a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Snow
Isaac and Sam Norris play in the snow at Swan Lake in Tulsa, Feb.4, 2022. Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
