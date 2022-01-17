'Fierce urgency of now': Tulsa MLK Jr. Parade entries draw on themes of hope and action

The 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade came roaring down John Hope Franklin Boulevard on Monday morning, but in the quiet moments beforehand, a Tulsa father and his daughter perused the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial.

Isaiah Weaver said he and his daughter, Stella, 9, often walk to the parade from their home and that he considered Monday an especially pleasant day, thanks to the sun. Temperatures reached just under 60 degrees by afternoon, making the time the two spent at the memorial honoring the founding principal of Booker T. Washington High School and roadside waiting for the parade to begin bearable with a good coat.

"It made me feel happy that Dad wanted to bring me here today," Stella said. "I love getting to learn about what happened, and I love to see how people like to celebrate."

Celebrate they did. The parade — one of the only MLK Day celebrations not canceled due to high COVID-19 spread — boasted about 160 entries from schools, businesses and groups all over Tulsa, including a Nigerian organization, Supermercados Morelos and the Tulsa Opera, all paying homage to the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr.