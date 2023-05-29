Christine Flora came prepared with change for her family's visit to the Memorial Day Field of Heroes.
From a plastic bag, Flora dispensed pennies to her two children to place in the boots representing Oklahoma service members who died in combat operations.
“We always have pennies all over the place, and so we get to lighten our load and donate to the VFW," Flora said, "and then it’s kind of a lesson for the kids."
People are also reading…
Tulsa VFW Post 577 hosts the Memorial Day weekend event, now in its sixth year, by laying out rows of military boots at Veterans Park. Each pair of boots includes a U.S. flag, the name and photo of a service member, their military branch, and the date they died.
The event originally honored Oklahoma service members who died after 9/11; this year, however, 550 boots represented those who died in conflicts going back to the Vietnam War.
Before Flora's children finished placing their pennies, paying respects at each pair of boots, they ran out of coins.
Cindy Huse was one of the volunteers at the memorial who gave Flora’s children more pennies. She said she found solace through the Memorial Day event.
“The boots are so much more than that pair of boots,” Huse said. “They’re a life. They are the love that we have that has no place to go sometimes and so it’s in that pair of boots.”
Huse had tied a poppy, made by volunteers from yarn, on to her son’s boots when she visited. The memorial was open Friday through Monday, including during the evening.
“At night, with the light, there’s shadows, so it looks like they’re all standing in their boots,” Huse said.
The goal is to have over 13,000 boots on the field representing Oklahoma service members from all conflicts, Survivor Outreach Services Program Coordinator Shannon Lucas said.
“We’ll continue to honor as many Oklahomans as we can,” Lucas said.
Currently, the service members recognized date back to the late 1960s. Service members missing in action and prisoners of war are also included in the field.
Luke and Tori Jones came from Broken Arrow to visit the field for Memorial Day.
“It helps bring it home and seeing actual boots on the ground, people who have laid down their lives for freedom, it makes it more tangible,” Tori Jones said.