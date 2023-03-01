With a new Veterans Affairs hospital coming to downtown Tulsa in two years, organizers of a new event are taking the opportunity to focus more attention on female veterans and the unique health challenges they face.

The inaugural Wellness for Women Veterans conference, to be held on Friday at the OSU Center for Health Sciences, is a one-day event aimed at raising awareness and educating heath-care providers and professionals about the issues women face both during and after military service.

The event is 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Tandy Medical Academic Building on the OSU-CHS campus, 1111 W. 17th St.

“We want these providers to understand the disparities and gaps women veterans face in the civilian and VA health care systems, as well as the importance of veteran-specific care and treatment,” said Christi Sherill, one of the event planners and project manager for the Oklahoma Flex Rural Veterans Health Access Program at OSU-CHS.

Speakers will include representatives from national and statewide VA and veterans organizations, as well as OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum and OSU-CHS President Dr. Johnny Stephens.

Sherill said female veterans have for too long been left to feel invisible.

“Women experience higher transition stress after discharge versus their male counterparts,” she said. “Men are more accepted into local veterans organizations than women, and due to this marginalization, women veterans tend to disappear in the community.”

Also, because reintegration is often treated differently for women than men, female veterans face added challenges after deployment away from their spouses and children, she said.

Over 30 vendors from veterans organizations and service programs will be on hand at the conference.

For more information, including the schedule of speakers and topics, go to medicine.okstate.edu/ok-flex-veterans/wellness-women-veterans.

The new 58-bed Veterans Affairs hospital is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

