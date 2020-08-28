Female prison in Taft declared COVID-19 'hot spot'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials have declared a female prison in Taft as a COVID-19 "hot spot."

The action comes after 47 offenders at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center tested positive for the virus, said Justin Wolf, Department of Corrections spokesman.

The agency has provided additional personal protective equipment to staff, cancelled visitation, closed volunteer access and moved work stations within the facility to prevent further spread, the agency said in a press release.

More than 800 female inmates live in open dorm units at the facility.

After some offenders were identified as positive for COVID-19, the agency tested all potentially exposed inmates this week. Once test results identify infected offenders, staff will isolate them and quarantine those exposed, the agency said.

The agency also implemented hot spot protocols at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, a female facility in McLoud, and Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington.

Mabel Bassett houses minimum-, medium-and maximum-security inmates. According to the agency’s website, 192 inmates there have tested positive for the virus.