Fancy sport cars, designer jewelry and over $4 million in cash were among the items seized by federal authorities last fall during a takedown of an alleged catalytic converter theft operation that spanned the nation.

Together, the cash and items seized by authorities make it the largest seizure case in the history of the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a spokeswoman. The district is a federal judicial region that includes Tulsa County and 10 other counties in northeast Oklahoma.

The seizures come after law enforcement from several federal agencies executed search warrants simultaneously Nov. 2 at properties in Coweta, Wagoner and New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors claim those charged in the criminal case should forfeit the cash and other items to the federal government upon their conviction.

A list of most of the items seized was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The list includes nearly $2 million in cash seized at various locations and a stable of vehicles that would make even comedian and famous car collector Jay Leno proud.

A much shorter, partial list of cash and items seized that was included in the November indictment included $1.1 million seized May 8 in Wyandotte, $1 million seized May 11 in Texas and $500,000 intercepted May 2 at the Tulsa International Airport, along with real property in Wagoner, a Volvo XC6, a boat and trailer, and various financial accounts.

The Friday filing sets out plans to seize 63 other items, ranging from over two tons of precious metals located at a rented building in Coweta to 13 gold bars of unspecified size from a home in New Jersey.

Two grand juries — one in Tulsa, the other in Sacramento, California — named a total of 21 people in indictments unsealed in early November following an investigation by local, state and federal authorities into the nationwide problem of catalytic converter thefts.

A 39-page indictment unsealed Nov. 2 in Tulsa federal court named 13 people on charges ranging from conspiring to steal catalytic converters from private vehicles, to money laundering, to the sale and receipt of stolen goods.

The indictment filed in Tulsa federal court alleges Tyler James Curtis, 26, of Wagoner purchased bulk quantities of stolen catalytic converters from low-level and intermediate buyers throughout the United States through operations based from a rented building in Coweta, near the city’s border with Broken Arrow.

Curtis and others allegedly then sold the catalytic converters they had purchased to DG Auto, a core-buying business in Freehold, New Jersey, according to the indictment.

The catalytic converters are valued for the precious metals inside.

Curtis faces one count of conspiracy, three counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 12 counts of sale and receipt of stolen goods.

In all, prosecutors allege that DG Auto paid Curtis about $13.1 million for the catalytic converters, most of which were stolen.

Most of the vehicles seized Nov. 2 were located at a Holmdel, New Jersey, residence linked to the conspiracy.

The 15 vehicles seized included a 2021 McLaren 765 LT Coupe, 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan, a 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost, a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan, two Ferraris, a Porsche and two Mercedes Benzes.

Other property seized at the New Jersey residence included: a Hermes bracelet, nine watches, 17 loose, clear stones and 13 gold bars.

Property seized at the Coweta business included two tons of ground precious metals, two tons of oxygen sensors, 676 pounds of wiring harnesses, equipment used to recycle catalytic converters and numerous forklifts.

Federal authorities also seized a 2022 Yamaha 252X boat and trailer from a marina at Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert.

A jury trial for the 13 facing charges in Tulsa federal court is scheduled for May 15.