 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds seek Broken Arrow man who fled country in middle of court hearing

Feds seek Broken Arrow man who fled country in middle of court hearing

{{featured_button_text}}
2018-03-22 ne-barzak motaz

Barzak

 Kendrick Marshall

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is seeking a Broken Arrow man who is believed to have fled the country while facing on child sex abuse charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Motaz Yahya Barzak, 59, who authorities believe fled the country during a break in his June 2018 preliminary hearing in Tulsa District Court.

Barzak was facing four counts of sexual abuse of a child when he fled, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, which charges him with flight to avoid prosecution.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged Barzak in March 2018 with child sex abuse on allegations he forced a then-15-year-girl to touch his groin area after he touched her, according to Tulsa World archives.

Barzak appeared at his preliminary hearing on June 12, 2018, according to the complaint.

During a break in the preliminary hearing, Barzak failed to return to court.

While the complaint states Barzak is an American citizen, he is believed to have originally been from the Middle East.

A judge in the state case revoked Barzak’s $50,000 bond, issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set his bail at $150,000 on each of the four counts when Barzak didn’t return to court.

A wanted poster by the U.S. Marshals Service said Bazak is 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, although he may have since changed his appearance.

Anyone with information about Barzak’s whereabouts can call the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 918-581-7738.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt addresses proposed Jenks mask ordinance.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News