Feds seek Broken Arrow man who fled country in middle of court hearing

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is seeking a Broken Arrow man who is believed to have fled the country while facing on child sex abuse charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Motaz Yahya Barzak, 59, who authorities believe fled the country during a break in his June 2018 preliminary hearing in Tulsa District Court.

Barzak was facing four counts of sexual abuse of a child when he fled, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, which charges him with flight to avoid prosecution.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged Barzak in March 2018 with child sex abuse on allegations he forced a then-15-year-girl to touch his groin area after he touched her, according to Tulsa World archives.

Barzak appeared at his preliminary hearing on June 12, 2018, according to the complaint.

During a break in the preliminary hearing, Barzak failed to return to court.

While the complaint states Barzak is an American citizen, he is believed to have originally been from the Middle East.

A judge in the state case revoked Barzak’s $50,000 bond, issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set his bail at $150,000 on each of the four counts when Barzak didn’t return to court.