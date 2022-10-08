Feds look into complaint that two Tulsa hospitals turned away man experiencing paralysis

The federal government has authorized an investigation into two Tulsa hospitals after a man experiencing paralysis apparently was dumped outside one of the hospitals from a wheelchair onto a sidewalk, where he languished for several hours.

An official with the U.S. Public Health Service confirmed to the Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism team that a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is the subject of an investigation.

The complaint alleges that Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center each turned away Brent Thurman as a patient — the latter physically dumping him after midnight onto pavement while he was largely immobile.

“I don’t have no feeling in my body at all, and they kicked me out like that. Security guard over there at Hillcrest brought me over here and dumped me out right here,” Thurman, 41, told a Tulsa World photojournalist on the morning of July 21.

A video obtained by the Tulsa World appears to corroborate Thurman’s account of being dumped while he was unable to move enough to help or fend for himself.

Hillcrest declined invitations for officials to view the video at the Tulsa World and, in a written statement, said “the events described do not reflect the care and compassion we strive to provide to every person.”

Two people are seen walking on video, about 12:35 a.m. July 21, taking a person in a wheelchair to a street corner across from Hillcrest’s north side on 11th Street — just east of downtown Tulsa.

One of the two then tipped over the wheelchair, and the person in it can be seen toppling onto the pavement.

The two escorts then walked away with the wheelchair; the person on the sidewalk didn’t get up.

Thurman, who lived on the streets downtown, apparently lay there overnight until around 8:30 a.m.

Under federal law, Medicare-participating hospitals with emergency departments are required to screen and provide stabilizing treatment of a person’s emergency medical conditions — regardless of ability to pay or insurance status — in a non-discriminatory manner, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.

A Tulsa World photojournalist working on a story about how people without homes were coping in intense heat saw Thurman the morning of July 21 — looking emaciated while shirtless on the ground as his peers attempted to help him drink.

With permission, the photojournalist then documented the ordeal, including two of them lifting Thurman onto a cart. One wheeled Thurman a mile and a half away to Thurman’s outdoor alcove near an apartment building in the Blue Dome District.

After Thurman’s friend got him back to his spot, an ambulance was called again for Thurman — that time, taking him to Saint Francis Health System.

Julie Bennett, who is a tenant of the apartment near where Thurman used to live on the street, said Thurman underwent surgery July 23 at Saint Francis for an infection that had spread to his neck and spine. Thurman was sedated for some time afterward while on a ventilator and a feeding tube in intensive care.

Still largely immobile almost two months later, he was taken by ambulance Sept. 19 to a nursing home in eastern Oklahoma after Saint Francis discharged him.

With a weak voice and unable to articulate well, Thurman told the Tulsa World that his back is still in pain as he answered questions about what he says happened.

“I wasn’t hurting anyone,” Thurman said. “I was just asking for help.”

Thurman said he wasn’t on drugs during the hospital visits in question, although he admitted to doing methamphetamine in between his final visit to OSU Medical Center and his only trip to Hillcrest.

After being transported to Hillcrest by ambulance in July, Thurman said he told hospital staff that he was sick and couldn’t walk. He said staff determined he had heat stroke and gave him an IV for dehydration.

Thurman said he became upset when someone wouldn’t give him a drink, which ultimately culminated in what he says were two security officers dumping him onto the sidewalk across the street from the hospital.

Hillcrest Medical Center wrote that privacy laws don’t allow the hospital to share details of a patient’s care. Hillcrest officials say they are reviewing the situation and committed to taking appropriate action. Generally, they said, security is only involved if there is a “disturbance or aggressive behavior” toward staff.

“As a large hospital in an urban setting, we care for vulnerable patients who have limited resources or may be experiencing homelessness,” Hillcrest’s statement said. “We provide every patient with a medical screening exam and appropriate treatment. Additionally, it is our policy to offer patients assistance with transportation, including bus passes, cab fare or help arranging a ride to a local shelter or other location as needed following discharge.”

OSU Medical Center is where Thurman said he first received treatment for an infection in his hand.

Thurman said he visited the center around July 4 and became upset after being told he would have a long wait time for treatment. He said a security officer walked with him to the exit and told him not to come back.

The complaint alleges OSU Medical Center turned Thurman away from care on July 17 after an apartment tenant had called an ambulance for him because his condition had deteriorated.

Thurman said someone at the center told him that they couldn’t help him because of the prior argument.

He said he stumbled and fell several times on his walk back to his spot near the apartment building, and his condition worsened even more the next few days. Some apartment tenants gave him fluids and food while he was outside in triple-digit heat.

OSU Medical Center in a statement also cited privacy laws that prevent leaders from commenting on the specifics of an individual’s treatment. The center said comments made publicly about a person’s care are inaccurate “in many instances” and that the hospital has a “long history providing fair and equitable care” regardless of ability to pay.

“State and federal laws provide a framework for the investigations of any concerns with patient care and OSU Medical Center follows this process,” the hospital stated.

A search of Oklahoma criminal records found that Thurman served about 1.5 years in state prison for forging a check in Garvin County in 2017. He pleaded guilty to bogus checks in Cleveland and McClain counties in 2012 and 2008, respectively.