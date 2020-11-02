Feds award $1.9 million to Tulsa Police, local prosecutors fighting violent crime

The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County District Attorney's Office have been awarded nearly $2 million in federal funds as part of a nationwide effort to combat violent crime.

Tulsa Police will receive grant funding totaling $900,000 for a community-based crime reduction program, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

The program "leverages community knowledge and expertise to focus enforcement efforts on crime hot spots, neighborhoods where crime is concentrated," according to the release.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the agency partnered with Tulsa Housing Authority on the grant, which will be used "to assist with youth enrichment, crime prevention, community education and violent crime investigations," he said in a statement.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will receive grant funding totaling $976,980 for a program called the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, in partnership with Family & Children's Services.