Federal prison terms set for Aryan gang members leading meth operation while incarcerated

Federal prosecutors say three gang members were sentenced for racketeering-related operations that two of the men led while in Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Christopher K. Baldwin, 42, and Robert W. Zeidler, 48, were sentenced to 22 years in prison on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges. Charles M. McCully, 44, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on racketeering and kidnapping charges. All three pleaded guilty in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Baldwin and Zeidler were involved in Universal Aryan Brotherhood gang operations while imprisoned in Oklahoma’s maximum-security prison at McAlester.

Baldwin admitted to being part of the gang for 18 years and that he was a part of the gang’s highest governing body. He also said he was involved as a co-conspirator in drug dealing, witness intimidation, money laundering and other violent crimes.

Zeidler helped lead the gang’s meth operation, Johnson said in the release. The incarcerated leaders directed a meth distribution scheme UAB members participated in, according to the news release.

McCully reportedly admitted to kidnapping two individuals because gang leaders believed they had provided law enforcement with information about a UAB stash house.

“While they held the victims, McCully and the others threatened them and used tarps, shovels, blow torches and other items in an attempt to scare and intimidate the victims,” according to the news release.

The UAB is a white supremacist prison-based gang with members operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Oklahoma.

