For Black Wall Street businessman Cleo Harris Jr., whose ancestors were devastated a century ago by the Tulsa Race Massacre, a true Greenwood renaissance must start with a conversation.

And a willingness to listen.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh lent an ear while visiting Harris' T-shirt and souvenir shop Thursday.

"You're standing on holy ground," Harris told the federal official. "I know that there is a purpose for me to keep spreading the information so that people will know what really happened down here. ...

"My great-aunt, she was injured. She was 21 on this street right here. ... Her oldest brother told me some stories where they carried her on their shoulders a mile down Greenwood stepping over dead bodies … The legacy I want to carry is that, at some point, we can come together."

Commemorating Black History Month, Walsh was in town to discuss economic opportunity for the nation’s Black workforce and underserved communities.

"It's about really learning and understanding what the community needs," he said. "Number two, it's obviously a very important history lesson for me to take back because we can learn from history, not to make the same errors we did in the past.

"Number three, probably the most important, is to create a strong partnership on how we as the federal government can invest. The President spoke the other night in his State of the Union (address) about lifting all America up and moving forward, and that's part of why I'm here today."

Historians have estimated as many as 300 people died in the rioting that occurred in Tulsa on May 31 and June 1, 1921. More than 30 blocks of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District were destroyed and thousands of people were left homeless. The official death toll, according to death certificates, was 37.

Black Wall Street rebuilt itself and reached its peak following World War II, only to begin a gradual decline. Despite recent economic development, the area remains a shell of what it used to be.

"Black Wall Street is such a prominent place in American history," Walsh said. "It was destroyed. People tried to take it away, and it didn't go away. Right now, when you think about where we are as a country, President Biden and Vice President Harris are very clear about the investments they make. They want to be equitable. ...

"President Biden talks about, and we all talk about, building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out. What that means is that the trickle-down conversation we had decades ago didn't work. Nothing trickled down to average people. This is really about creating a pathway into the middle class.

"Families want to be able to put food on the table, put a roof over their heads, take care of their families and feel the comforts of life. They should be able to do that. Too many Americans don't have that, and disproportionately, too many African-Americans people in this country don't experience that at all."

Walsh toured the Greenwood history center and visited a handful of store and restaurant owners. Escorted across the street to the beat of the drum line from KIPP Tulsa College Prep, he spoke to a small group before meeting privately with stakeholders.

Walsh also spoke with students from the Tulsa Job Corps Center and met with journalism students from Langston University and Tulsa Community College.

Freeman Culver, president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said Walsh's presence represented a "light of hope."

"We're glad that he is engaging with us, and we know that this will be a catalyst for us moving forward," Culver said.

Shortly after Walsh left Harris' store, the proprietor talked about what a Greenwood turnaround would entail.

"What really needs to happen is that we need to admit that this was an atrocity," he said. "Until we admit the atrocity and just quit putting a Band-Aid over it and quit gentrifying, it's not going to get any better. ... I still have to live with these memories. Is that saying it got better? No. I still look out these windows six days a week. Sometimes I cry because generational wealth was cut.

"But I'm healing the more I talk about my family's legacy. If we can get Tulsa, if we can get the mayor, if we can get the city officials and leaders to put aside their personal differences and say, 'OK, how do we fix this?' We don't need to not just try to make this a memorial or monument. We need to bridge the gap."