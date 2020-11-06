Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrial

MUSKOGEE — A jury deliberated about an hour Friday before finding Jimcy McGirt guilty again of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl in 1996 at a Broken Arrow home.
The guilty verdict follows three days of testimony in Muskogee federal court.
McGirt, 72, was retried after the U.S. Supreme Court in July threw out his 1997 state convictions and no-parole life sentence in a landmark ruling.
An attorney for McGirt said an appeal was planned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
