 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrial
breaking

Federal jury finds man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling guilty in retrial

{{featured_button_text}}

MUSKOGEE — A jury deliberated about an hour Friday before finding Jimcy McGirt guilty again of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl in 1996 at a Broken Arrow home.

The guilty verdict follows three days of testimony in Muskogee federal court.

McGirt, 72, was retried after the U.S. Supreme Court in July threw out his 1997 state convictions and no-parole life sentence in a landmark ruling.

An attorney for McGirt said an appeal was planned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jimcy McGirt

McGirt

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News