A federal judge has ordered the state of Oklahoma to free a Broken Arrow woman who since April had resumed serving a 107-year prison term related to a 2007 traffic accident that left five people dead in Tulsa.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ordered Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 52, of Broken Arrow immediately released from state custody, according to a 42-page order and opinion released Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

“Based on the foregoing, the Court concludes that Graham is in state custody in violation of her Fourteenth Amendment right to due process, under the reinstated judgment and sentence entered against her in Tulsa County District … and should be granted federal habeas relief,” Eagan wrote in her ruling.

The judge also banned the state from retrying Graham, noting that while setting aside a judgment and sentence doesn’t typically forbid prosecutors from retrying someone, barring a new trial is a permissible form of judgment given that the error which prompted the basis for relief cannot be corrected in further proceeding.

During her trial in Tulsa County District Court, a prosecutor maintained that Graham was impaired by alcohol on Nov. 9, 2007, when she drove a Dodge Ram pickup into a group of people who had gathered on Memorial Drive to help an injured motorcyclist.

Killed were De Anna Rosser-Coatney, 42; her husband, Ronald Coatney, 49; Anita Pauline “Polly” Foote, 50; Casey Jones, 29; and Shannon Montgomery Lacey, 36.

Graham’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, commented on the ruling.

“We’re pleased, obviously,” O’Carroll said. “Up until now every ruling has been repugnant to any lawyer with a basic sense of due process. We’re pleased Judge Eagan agreed with that notion.”

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued a written statement following the ruling.

"First and foremost my concern is for the victim family members who have long endured what seems to be a neverending and tragic roller coaster ride for them," Kunzweiler said. "They should have received finality when a jury convicted her of her horrific crimes. They should have received finality when she failed in her direct appeal of those convictions."

Graham has been in state Department of Corrections custody since April 18, two days after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, in a 3-2 ruling, determined that the reinstatement of her convictions and prison sentences were authorized by law.

Graham was initially freed from state prison in April 2021 after a Tulsa County District Court judge granted her post-conviction relief based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling. The state of Oklahoma did not seek a stay of or appeal that ruling, according to court records.

The Supreme Court's 2020 ruling, named for Jimcy McGirt, determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction over a Seminole Nation man alleged to have sexually abused a child in the 1990s because the Muscogee Nation reservation — where the alleged crime occurred — had never been disestablished by Congress.

The state of Oklahoma does not have criminal jurisdiction over tribal citizens who commit crimes in “Indian Country.”

Four months after Graham was freed, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling in an unrelated criminal case that effectively barred post-conviction appeals based on McGirt.

State officials followed that ruling by filing a motion that if granted would vacate the order granting Graham post-conviction relief, reinstate her conviction and sentences and remand her back to state custody.

A Tulsa County District Court judge in November 2021 ordered Graham back into state custody after siding with prosecutors’ claims that the earlier ruling was erroneous because it was based on a decision that has since been withdrawn by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Graham was permitted to remain free while she challenged the November 2021 ruling.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in April denied Graham’s appeal of the order, sending her back to prison.

Eagan noted the dissent in the April 16 OCCA ruling in which two judges agreed that the Tulsa County District Court didn’t have the authority under state law to vacate its final order granting post-conviction relief when the state did not file an appeal of its own.

Eagan wrote that the “the OCCA arbitrarily disregarded the crushing weight of the state law and its own procedural rules governing post-conviction review and capriciously rested its conclusion that the TCDC had authority to vacate the April 8, 2021, order granting post-conviction relief on the demonstrably false premise that the April 8, 2021, order was ‘unauthorized by law.’”

Eagan noted that on April 8, 2021, when the order freeing Graham was issued, it was the law despite the OCCA the next day recalling the decision.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors said when Graham was initially freed in 2021 that they could not bring charges against her because the statute of limitations had run out.

Graham still faces five counts of felony homicide and one felony count of accident involving nonfatal injury in Muscogee Nation District Court.

Kunzweiler's statement noted that the McGirt decision had turned the state "upside down."

"Long after her seemingly final conviction was entered into the books, and while she was years into serving her time, she received an erroneous benefit of release due to McGirt," the district attorney said. "That erroneous benefit was recently corrected by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals … Once again, however the victims family members have to revisit the tragedy of their losses and seek justice due to this most recent decision."

Kunzweiler said he was confident the state Attorney General’s Office would pursue an appeal.

"I remain hopeful that at some point these aggrieved folks, who have endured far too much pain, will know for certain that she will be remanded to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of her justly deserved punishment," he said.

