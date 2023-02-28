A north Tulsa church has beaten out the state of Oklahoma and city of Tulsa in efforts to secure federal funding for a study that includes looking at the possible removal of portions of Interstate 244.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it was awarding a $1.6 million grant to the North Peoria Church of Christ to support a planning study of the partial removal of I-244 through the historic Greenwood District and to establish a community land trust.

Rev. Warren Blakney, senior pastor at the church, said he was “overwhelmed” after hearing the news.

“It is just amazing to us that we were able and fortunate enough to get this grant for our community and for the efforts that we are trying to do toward Greenwood,” Blakney said.

The project is one of 45 nationwide receiving a total of $185 million in funding as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.

“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We are proud to announce the first grantees of our Reconnecting Communities Program, which will unite neighborhoods, ensure the future is better than the past, and provide Americans with better access to jobs, health care, groceries and other essentials.”

The program, a byproduct of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides technical assistance and funding for communities’ planning and construction projects that aim to reconnect neighborhoods back together by removing, retrofitting or mitigating transportation barriers such as highways and railroad tracks, according to a DOT news release.

DOT said it prioritized applications from economically disadvantaged communities, “especially those focused on equity and environmental justice, and that demonstrated strong community engagement and stewardship, and would catalyze shared prosperity in its development and job creation.”

Blakney said a number of people from the community, including North Peoria Church of Christ members state Reps. Regina Goodwin and Kevin Matthews, came together last year to assist with the grant application.

He said removal of a portion of the highway would free up 30 acres for redevelopment, permit expansion of the historic Greenwood business district and make the area easier to access.

The DOT said the funds for the Tulsa project “will be used to support the planning study of the partial removal of I-244, which bisects the Greenwood neighborhood and acts as a physical and social barrier between the predominately Black community in north Tulsa, historic Greenwood Avenue and downtown to the south in Tulsa.”

The project study will focus only on the north leg of the IDL.

Some estimate 3,000 homes and 500 businesses were removed by the construction of the north leg of the IDL.

The project will also establish a community land trust to, “facilitate long-term redevelopment of the parcels in a way that benefits Greenwood and North Tulsa residents, in particular residents who had their home unjustly acquired below market value through eminent domain.”

“The application provides a compelling depiction of how a historic Black neighborhood in Tulsa suffered the punishing effects of urban renewal and the building of I-244,” according to a DOT fact sheet provided with the news release.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials reacted with a release of its own.

“We are disappointed that the ODOT and city of Tulsa partnership Reconnecting Communities grant proposal was unsuccessful,” ODOT said in its release. “ODOT will be reaching out to the U.S. Department of Transportation seeking input and comments about our grant application.”

While ODOT’s grant application — a joint effort with the city of Tulsa and Indian Nations Council of Governments — did include a call for completing a “high-level feasibility analysis” of removal of the highway, it was as part of a long-term or 30-plus year plan.

State officials said in their news release that “any contemplation of a potential closure of the interstate should only be in a long-range planning context.”

Since 2005, the state has spent $245 million in taxpayer funds on improvements and maintenance of the Inner Dispersal Loop, which describes the ring of highways circling Downtown, ODOT said in its release.

“Such an initiative (removal of the highway) would need to consider multiple issues, including impacts to the highway and local street system, necessary upgrades to other facilities, access to Downtown Tulsa, and potential alternative routes,” according to the state agency.

ODOT noted that efforts it has already undertaken with the city of Tulsa to make I-244 more visually appealing and improve neighborhood walkability, included providing space for murals on retaining walls and underpasses as well as completing the Pathway to Hope, a $5 million walking path connecting Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.

Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver called word of the award a "great opportunity,” so long as existing businesses are protected.

“I think it is a great opportunity for the city, a great opportunity for north Tulsans, a great opportunity for the Black community,” said Culver.

“We just have to come up with a plan that can help stabilize the businesses that are already here,” Culver said. “We’d love to see that come down,” referring to the highway.

The north portion of I-244, built in the 1960s, carries an average daily traffic load of up to 73,800 vehicles per day, according to ODOT’s application for the award.

Blakney said other communities that have gone through the removal process will be studied regarding how to administer the funds.

“So we are going to look at some of those things and then we will figure out the best way to administer the funds here as we look at other models in other states,” Blakney said.

Blakney said he did not have a target for when the highway would be removed, if it were to actually occur.

“We weren’t looking at 30-plus years,” Blakney said. “I think the others were a time frame that were sooner than 30 years,” referring to similar efforts by other communities.

Goodwin said she was “absolutely elated.”

“Understand this was a community effort, community driven … grass roots,” the state lawmaker said.

“What we seek is that the very folks that work and play in this community, particularly in the Greenwood area that is impacted, that they have a say in terms of how the community functions,” Goodwin said.

“We don’t want this to be a planning grant that is symbolic,” she said. “We want this to be a planning grant that is implemented.”