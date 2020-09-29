Federal funding allows Owasso PD to fill six new full-time officer positions

OWASSO — The Owasso Police Department has spent the last several weeks narrowing down the names of potential candidates to fill six new full-time officer positions.
Applicants are often measured by their skill sets and mental and physical aptitude for the job, but also their overall character and readiness to uphold the core values of the force.
Owasso PD’s most recent hiring process is no different, and was made possible thanks to a $750,000 grant provided by the Department of Justice.
The funding comes as part of the DOJ’s 2020 Hiring Grant Program, which funneled $400 million through its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, to help local law enforcement agencies increase the number of patrols throughout their communities.
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools and support,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in a news release. “The funding … will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide.’
Owasso PD was among four law enforcement agencies in the Northern District of Oklahoma to receive $1.6 million of the total funds. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation followed suit with a $543,496 grant; Rogers County Sheriff’s Department with $250,000; and Bixby Police Department with $125,000.
The funds will go toward paying a portion of the salaries and benefits of dozens of officers across the state, including six in Owasso who are needed amid a time of ongoing expansion across Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.
“We have the benefit of always looking forward to having more people, more resources, but unfortunately we always have to play catchup because of the swift growth of Owasso,” Lt. Nick Boatman said. “So when we heard that we were getting this grant … it was really good news.”
It may be a full year until the new officers hit the streets of Owasso, but Boatman said the extra time spent training them is a long-term investment that only goes to benefit the community.
“It’s going to mean quicker response times and more safety for the average citizens of Owasso,” he said. “We’re going to be able to get to you quicker and deal with your problem quicker, and hopefully make Owasso a safer place all around.”
Owasso PD has hired 14 officers in last four years, according to Boatman. The forthcoming addition of the new officers will bring the department’s total number to 66 — marking a 10% increase to the force at one time.
COPS’ latest endowment to Owasso PD also marks the first time in nearly two decades that the department has received a grant from the organization, which kicked off the program in 1994.
