Federal authorities helping with investigation of ransomware attack that is slowing city services

Bynum said investments in cyber security technology made over the last few years paid off because the city had systems in place that limited the effects of malware even if it breaches the city’s outer defenses, which is what happened last week.

“We are very fortunate that we had those systems in place that allow us now to go about restoring our networks rather than being beholden to any sort of extortion,” Bynum said.

While acknowledging that the cyber attack is slowing city services, the mayor said he did not want the public to think city workers aren't out staying busy.

“Firefighters and police officers and street crews and code inspectors, they are all still out in the field doing their jobs,” he said. “They are just not able to work as efficiently as we want them to be able to work or as speedily as we want them to be able to work because these networks are down while they are cleaned and restored.”

Tulsa police, meanwhile, are encouraging the public to use the department's online reporting system to report nonemergencies.

The reporting system is operated by a third-party vendor not affected by the hack.