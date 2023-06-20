A federal appellate court panel Tuesday overturned Jimcy McGirt’s sexual abuse convictions after finding that the trial judge gave an improper instruction to the jury.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that McGirt’s civil rights were violated when the trial judge limited how the jury could consider inconsistent witness testimony.

“We are left in grave doubt whether the district court’s error had a substantial influence on the verdict and therefore must reverse the convictions,” the Denver-based court ruled in a 38-page decision.

Following a three-day trial in Muskogee federal court, McGirt was found guilty in November 2020 of three felonies related to the sex abuse of a then 4-year-old girl in 1996.

Chief U.S. District Judge John H. Heil III sentenced McGirt in August 2021 to serve three life terms.

McGirt was tried in federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court in July 2020 ruled that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try him in 1997 because the Muscogee Nation reservation — where the alleged abuse occurred — had never been disestablished by Congress.

The ruling overturned McGirt’s three state felony convictions, multiyear prison terms and life without parole sentence for one of the convictions because the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try him since he was a member of the Seminole Nation and the alleged crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries.

Similar state court rulings later expanded the McGirt ruling to include the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations covering much of eastern Oklahoma.

During the federal trial, Richard O’Carroll, McGirt’s attorney, read to the jury past witness statements from McGirt’s state trial in an attempt to point out inconsistencies in their present-day testimony.

In some cases, witnesses said they did not recall some statements made during the 1997 trial that appeared to contradict their present day testimony.

In addition to pointing to inconsistent testimony, the appellate court noted that O’Carroll elicited background information that could suggest that the victim’s mother had reason to dislike McGirt long before the alleged abuse occurred.

The appellate court also noted “significant” inconsistencies in testimony from the victim’s grandmother.

But while drawing up jury instructions Heil rejected a proposed instruction from O’Carroll that would permit the jury to consider the inconsistent testimony “as evidence of the truth of what the witness said in the earlier statement,” rather than only to assess their credibility.

“The district court’s decision to prevent the jury from considering the witnesses’ earlier testimony as substantive evidence effectively excluded evidence that strongly supported that narrative of manufactured allegations,” the court wrote in its published opinion.

The court also rejected the government’s contention that the jury instruction was not harmless error.

“It (the government’s argument) attempts to minimize the significance of the prior testimony by arguing that none of the prior statements was exculpatory and therefore they would not have impacted the jury’s verdict,” the court wrote. “As stated previously, the jury could certainly have convicted Mr. McGirt even if the court had permitted it to use the prior testimony for substantive purposes. But in our view the government has not carried its burden of establishing harmlessness…"

The court continued: “To be sure, even if the jury credited all the prior testimony relied on by Mr. McGirt the jury could still have concluded that Mr. McGirt abused (the 4-year-old)” the court said. “But this was no open-and-shut case. There was no physical evidence: the medical examination showed nothing and, somehow, no one could produce the alleged confession letter or the alleged tape of (the victim’s) statement to her mother and aunt. And the incriminating testimony was vague and far from fully consistent. In that light, we cannot say that the jury would necessarily have rejected Mr. McGirt’s defense — based largely on the state-court testimony — to the allegations against him."

O’Carroll and federal officials could not be reached for comment.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath May 11, 2023: Ottawa, Peoria and Miami reservations still exist, court rules Feb. 26, 2023: Tulsa County Public Defenders Office in 'better shape' than most Feb. 2, 2023: Court strikes down challenge by Choctaw Nation couple Aug. 19, 2022: State backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal July 23, 2022: Oklahoma AG tells state prosecutors to pursue Indian country cases July 12, 2022: Cherokee Businesses to contribute $10 million for expansion of tribe's law enforcement July 4, 2022: Prosecutors diving into cases involving non-tribal members victimizing tribal members June 29, 2022: Oklahoma can prosecute non-tribal citizens on tribal land June 19, 2022: Power generating company drops McGirt-based challenge to property taxes June 2, 2022: Cherokee Nation drops plan to turn north Tulsa property into a courthouse April 24, 2022: Gov. Stitt concerned about what McGirt ruling doesn't say, its far-reaching interpretations April 13, 2022: City can still issue traffic citations to Native citizens March 31, 2022: Gov. Stitt calls McGirt ruling 'preposterous' on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' March 9, 2022: City of Tulsa says McGirt ruling makes tribal members second-class citizens Feb. 23, 2022: Supreme Court won't hear McGirt arguments from state of Oklahoma Feb. 22, 2022: Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans Feb. 7, 2022: Gov. Stitt says ‘That’s not fair' regarding McGirt-related case at State of the State Feb. 2, 2022: 'It is not too late for us to begin anew,' Muscogee Nation Chief says Jan. 22, 2022: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction Jan. 9, 2022: Most released due to McGirt have been charged either federally or tribally, Tulsa World analysis finds Dec. 14, 2021: Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts Dec. 12, 2021: Cherokee Nation disputes state's claim McGirt ruling has caused 'chaos' Oct. 28, 2021: Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt Oct. 21, 2021: State appellate court extends McGirt ruling to include Quapaw Nation Sept. 18, 2021: Oklahoma AG asks Supreme Court again to reverse or limit McGirt Aug. 27, 2021: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision is state's 'most pressing issue' Aug. 26, 2021: Man at center of McGirt landmark legal case sentenced to 3 life sentences Aug. 6, 2021: State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision Aug. 1, 2021: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems July 19, 2021: Gov. Stitt sues federal government July 19, 2021: Osage Nation seeks court affirmation that its reservation also was never disestablished July 13, 2021: Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience July 9, 2021: Cherokee Nation highlights expansion of legal system on anniversary of ruling July 8, 2021: 'McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum' set for July 13; tribal leaders irked June 10, 2021: '80s serial rapist's claim he is 'Indian' for criminal jurisdictional purposes rejected May 26, 2021: U.S. Supreme Court signals they could limit ruling May 19, 2021: State-Tribal Litigation Fund bill passes May 17, 2021: How Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases May 11, 2021: Oklahoma congressman's bill would allow tribes to compact with state on criminal jurisdiction May 10, 2021: Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for federal legislation April 29, 2021: State appeals court overturns two more death sentences April 28, 2021: AG seeks to intervene in case of power plant objecting to property taxes April 15, 2021: Appellate court rejects claims of two who failed to prove ancestry April 14, 2021: Chickasaws question Gov. Stitt's rhetoric about McGirt impact April 9, 2021: Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials April 8, 2021: Death-row inmate's state conviction, sentence are in jeopardy April 8, 2021: State appellate court dismisses five more cases on jurisdictional grounds April 6, 2021: Cherokee AG says some cases dismissed by ruling could go unretried April 1, 2021: State appellate court expands McGirt ruling March 31, 2021: 'Fracture' in criminal system created by decision, Tulsa County DA says March 18, 2021: Manslaughter conviction for ex-Tulsa Police officer overturned March 14, 2021: Broken Arrow power plant claims county has no authority to levy property taxes March 11, 2021: Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts March 11, 2021: Cherokees expanding criminal justice system for larger role March 7, 2021: Former principal chief isn't happy as McGirt decision hits home March 4, 2021: Rogers County judge dismisses over 100 criminal cases Feb. 1, 2021: Gov. Stitt takes on McGirt ruling during State of the State address Jan. 28, 2021: McGirt decision impact on state oil and gas industry examined during OEPA briefing Jan. 23, 2021: Oklahoma governor urges tribes to begin negotiating issues Jan. 15, 2021: Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma Jan. 8, 2021: Former Tulsa police officer's double-jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied Jan. 4, 2021: McGirt decision results in record number of criminal federal filings in 2020 Nov. 7, 2020: Federal jury finds McGirt guilty in retrial Oct. 23, 2020: Gov. Stitt panel releases principles for state-tribe relations Oct. 5, 2020: McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections Oct. 1, 2020: Attorney General Bill Barr meets with Cherokee Nation leadership, local federal prosecutors Aug. 29, 2020: Man charged in 1990s rapes freed due to McGirt ruling Aug. 14, 2020: McGirt makes federal court appearance in child sex abuse case Aug. 7, 2020: McGirt-related murder cases increase Tulsa federal court's caseload Aug. 1, 2020: Feds file charges against two men whose state convictions were overturned July 29, 2020: Attorneys general for Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation discuss ruling on 'Let's Talk' July 21, 2020: Gov. Stitt forms commission to study impact of decision on state July 20, 2020: Oklahoma AG tracking scores of appeals that could be affected by decision July 17, 2020: Attorney general, tribes reach agreement on jurisdictional issues July 15, 2020: Ruling could affect case of mother charged with killing children July 14, 2020: Homicide in Tulsa 'first real test' of decision July 12, 2020: Decision to have little impact on nontribal residents, TU law professor says July 10, 2020: Tribal law expert calls ruling 'most important' in state history July 9, 2020: U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision December 2019: U.S. Supreme Court to hear McGirt v. Oklahoma McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath