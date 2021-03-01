February weather highlighted by historic winter blast in Oklahoma

"The statewide average temperature for the month was 31 degrees, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the sixth-coldest February on record and an astounding 11.1 degrees below normal. The record belongs to February 1905 at 27.6 degrees."

The statewide average temperature on Feb. 15 was minus 0.7 degrees, more than 40 degrees below normal and the single coldest day statewide since at least 1915.

"Sparse (weather) station coverage prior to 1915 prevented accurate statewide estimates for comparison," he said.

The lowest temperature of the month was minus 22 degrees, recorded at Nowata on Feb. 16 and at Kenton near the New Mexico border in the Panhandle, on Feb. 15.

Those are the lowest reported temperatures in Oklahoma since Nowata set the all-time record low of minus 31 degrees on Feb. 10, 2011, McManus said.

Oklahoma City’s minus 14 degrees on Feb. 16 was its second-lowest temperature on record behind minus 17 degrees from Feb. 12, 1899.

Tulsa’s minus 14 degrees, also on Feb. 16, was its fourth-lowest temperature dating to 1905, with a mark of minus 16 degrees on Jan. 22, 1930.