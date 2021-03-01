February weather highlighted by historic winter blast in Oklahoma

A historic winter blast, "complete with ice, snow, and plenty of misery" highlighted Oklahoma's weather in February, one of the coldest on record, the state climatologist said.
"Unlike many of the state’s garden-variety cold spells, this event extended to Oklahoma’s southern border and beyond," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary Monday.
The Oklahoma Mesonet, a statewide network of 120 sites that has been measuring temperatures, precipitation, wind and other data since 1997, saw several records, he said.
Ninety-six of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded all-time record low temperatures on either Feb. 15 or Feb. 16. Overnight on Feb. 16, all 120 Mesonet sites were below zero for the first time in its history, he said.
"Oklahoma experienced a historic cold air event during February, boosting the month into the company of other legendary frozen periods from calendar pages long torn away and discarded," McManus said.
"February 1895, February 1899 and January 1930 all suffered through exceedingly long cold spells. More recently, December 1983 still lives in the minds of many Oklahomans as the bellwether of cold months, which followed those winters of the late 1970s when bone-chilling cold was simply a way of life; but those cold times were more than 37 years ago.
"The statewide average temperature for the month was 31 degrees, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the sixth-coldest February on record and an astounding 11.1 degrees below normal. The record belongs to February 1905 at 27.6 degrees."
The statewide average temperature on Feb. 15 was minus 0.7 degrees, more than 40 degrees below normal and the single coldest day statewide since at least 1915.
"Sparse (weather) station coverage prior to 1915 prevented accurate statewide estimates for comparison," he said.
The lowest temperature of the month was minus 22 degrees, recorded at Nowata on Feb. 16 and at Kenton near the New Mexico border in the Panhandle, on Feb. 15.
Those are the lowest reported temperatures in Oklahoma since Nowata set the all-time record low of minus 31 degrees on Feb. 10, 2011, McManus said.
Oklahoma City’s minus 14 degrees on Feb. 16 was its second-lowest temperature on record behind minus 17 degrees from Feb. 12, 1899.
Tulsa’s minus 14 degrees, also on Feb. 16, was its fourth-lowest temperature dating to 1905, with a mark of minus 16 degrees on Jan. 22, 1930.
"At least eight long-term NWS sites with periods of record of more than 70 years broke their all-time record lows during the event. Even the high temperatures were extraordinarily cold, at times below the record daily low temperatures," he said.
"The frosty 2-week span took a tremendous toll on Oklahoma."
A state of emergency was declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Feb. 12 for all 77 Oklahoma counties, and President Joe Biden declared all 77 counties as federal disaster areas on Feb. 18 at the request of Stitt.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) reported a total of 750 weather-related injures, with 538 of those being due to slips or falls.
"The cold placed immense strain on the region’s power suppliers and infrastructure, forcing rolling blackouts of electricity and cutbacks in gas service," he said.
The extended freezing weather damaged more than 120 public water systems according to ODEMHS, and many residences and business across the state faced frozen and burst pipes. The damage to agriculture was still being assessed, including harm to winter crops and livestock.
Featured video
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
Weather
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
Photos: Tulsa firefighers battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co.