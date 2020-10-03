FC Tulsa clinches playoff berth with shutout over Switchbacks

FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo da Costa was one of the United Soccer League’s top offensive players last season and scored in the first two games this season.
However, da Costa only had registered one assist in his next 12 games entering Saturday night’s match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. But he had a hunch that his luck was about to change as he remembered that he scored against Colorado Springs in a home match last year.
“I was telling the guys, today’s the day,” da Costa said.
And it was, as he picked a good time to end his offensive drought. He delivered a goal and assist to propel FC Tulsa to a 2-0 victory at ONEOK Field that clinched a playoff berth.
FC Tulsa (6-2-7, 25 points) needed a draw or win to eliminate Austin Bold FC from the Group D’s battle for the second and final playoff spot. Tulsa will be in the USL playoffs for the first time since 2017 and only second time in six years. The result also means that Saturday was the regular-season finale for Tulsa as a makeup match won’t be needed at Rio Grande Valley FC.
After the match, FC Tulsa players saluted their fans, and many of the 3,128 in attendance chanted, “Playoffs, playoffs.”
Tulsa’s first-round game will be on the road next weekend against El Paso Locomotive FC or New Mexico United.
“We’re definitely peaking at the right time,” FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon said after the team’s third win in a row. “It’s amazing to win and clinch those points at home in front of everybody.”
Sean Lewis posted his fourth clean sheet of the season and second in the past three matches. It was his easiest shutout of 2020 as Tulsa had all of the match’s 10 shots on target.
FC Tulsa dominated the Switchbacks (2-7-7, 13 points) from the start, but the match was scoreless until Marlon scored on a header off a cross from da Costa in the 36th minute. Marlon has goals in the past two matches.
Four minutes later, Ariel Martinez fed da Costa, who converted a breakaway as he chipped a shot over goalie Sean Melvin.
“He’s an important piece for our team,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “When people see his numbers from last year and they compare to this year, people maybe think he’s having a down year. But when you look at the work he puts in off the ball and having to play a little bit out of position because of the depth we have at the midfield, he’s done his job and I’m happy he was rewarded with the goal — he deserves that.”
The first half ended with Melvin’s diving save on Martinez’s blast to keep FC Tulsa from increasing its 2-0 lead. Melvin was kept busy in the second half as he made six saves while most of the match’s final 45 minutes were played on the Switchbacks’ side of the pitch.
Nsien said it was his team’s most complete match of the year and a good way to go into the playoffs.
“We’ll be a tough opponent for anyone,” Nsien said.
“We wanted to press the tempo and put our foot on the gas right away and try to get goals as early as possible. We wanted this game to be a little less dramatic than the games we’ve had recently and it worked out that way.”
FC Tulsa 2, Colo. Springs Switchbacks FC 0
Colo. Springs;0;0—;0
Tulsa;-2;0;—;2
Goals: Tulsa, Marlon 3 (da Costa) 36’, da Costa 3, 40’. Shots: CS 7, Tulsa 19. Saves: CS, Melvin 8; Tulsa, Lewis 0. Fouls: CS 17, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: CS, Diz Pe 2 (ejected), Kurimoto, Burt; Tulsa, Marlon, Martinez, Bourgeois. A: 3,128.
