FC Tulsa clinches playoff berth with shutout over Switchbacks

“We’re definitely peaking at the right time,” FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon said after the team’s third win in a row. “It’s amazing to win and clinch those points at home in front of everybody.”

Sean Lewis posted his fourth clean sheet of the season and second in the past three matches. It was his easiest shutout of 2020 as Tulsa had all of the match’s 10 shots on target.

FC Tulsa dominated the Switchbacks (2-7-7, 13 points) from the start, but the match was scoreless until Marlon scored on a header off a cross from da Costa in the 36th minute. Marlon has goals in the past two matches.

Four minutes later, Ariel Martinez fed da Costa, who converted a breakaway as he chipped a shot over goalie Sean Melvin.

“He’s an important piece for our team,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “When people see his numbers from last year and they compare to this year, people maybe think he’s having a down year. But when you look at the work he puts in off the ball and having to play a little bit out of position because of the depth we have at the midfield, he’s done his job and I’m happy he was rewarded with the goal — he deserves that.”