FBI investigating homicide in Sequoyah County with local deputies, Cherokee Nation marshals

The FBI is investigating a homicide case Friday in Sequoyah County with local deputies and Cherokee Nation marshals.

According to an FBI spokesman, no further details would be provided as the investigation proceeds.

Officials say there are no indications of a threat to public safety at this time.

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office administrators referred all inquiries to the FBI.

