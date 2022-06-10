FBI investigating homicide in Sequoyah County with local deputies, Cherokee Nation marshals

The FBI is investigating a homicide case Friday in Sequoyah County with local deputies and Cherokee Nation marshals.
According to an FBI spokesman, no further details would be provided as the investigation proceeds.
Officials say there are no indications of a threat to public safety at this time.
Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office administrators referred all inquiries to the FBI.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Anna Codutti
Breaking News Editor
After earning a master's in news editing from the University of Missouri, I joined the Tulsa World copy desk in 2010. Send news tips to news@tulsaworld.com. Phone: 918-581-8481
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today