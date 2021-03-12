FBI files murder complaints in three McGirt-related cases

The FBI filed unrelated murder complaints against three people Thursday and Friday in Tulsa federal court, all of which are linked to the expansion this week of the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling to the Cherokee Nation.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Diamantia Hera Tibbs, 42; Justin Harjo, 24; and Clarance Rozell Goode Jr., 44, the latter of whom has been on Oklahoma’s death row in McAlester in connection with a 2005 Owasso triple fatal shooting.
Tibbs, Harjo and Goode are charged in crimes that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Thursday should have been the jurisdiction of federal or tribal authorities.
The state appeals court ruling found that the same logic the U.S. Supreme Court used last summer to decide the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation from 1866 was never disestablished by Congress also applied to the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations.
“Clarance Rozell Goode Jr. has been charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court for the 2005 murders of Tara Burchett-Thompson, her daughter Kayla and Mitch Thompson in Owasso," said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "The charges were filed federally because of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Hogner v. Oklahoma that recognized the Cherokee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.
“The Northern District of Oklahoma has accepted prosecutorial responsibility for this case. My team of prosecutors and victim specialists will work closely with law enforcement and the victims’ families as the case proceeds in federal court.”
Goode, whose first name is spelled Clarence in some court documents, was one of three men charged in 2005 with first-degree murder in the killings of Thompson, Burchett-Thompson and her 10-year-old daughter, Kayla.
Their Owasso home is within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation, which for criminal matters means crimes involving American Indians that occurred there are now the jurisdiction of federal and/or tribal officials.
In February 2020, Goode exhausted all of his appeals and was eligible for an execution date when the state resumed executions.
Goode is at least the second person on death row to have a state conviction thrown out as a result of the McGirt ruling.
Patrick Dwayne Murphy faces murder and kidnapping charges in Muskogee federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated his guilty judgment and death sentence in the 1999 stabbing death of George Jacobs in McIntosh County.
Tibbs, meanwhile, was initially charged in Tulsa District Court with first-degree murder in connection with the July 23 shooting death of Soconda Boyd, 47.
Like Tibbs, Harjo, was initially charged in Tulsa District Court. His case was transferred to federal court following the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling.
Harjo was accused in May by state prosecutors of acting in concert with Chauncey Thomas, 25, while burglarizing Dion Carr’s north Tulsa home in the early morning hours of May 23, 2019.
Police found Carr, 28, shot to death inside the home, and a witness told them Harjo stood watch while Thomas and Carr struggled over a gun.
Later that morning, Harjo dropped off Thomas at a hospital with a critical gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
Thomas died three days later, and Harjo went into hiding “from everyone,” a witness told police.
Video: McGirt v. Oklahoma — Supreme Court decision and aftermath.
