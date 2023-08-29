The Faulkner Building, which houses the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 303 W. First St., is getting a facelift. Aging stucco is being removed, revealing brick underneath, to ensure the safety of any pedestrians near the building.

Parts of the building have stood since the early 1900s, but just when the stucco facade was added is unclear. The county bought it for $500,000 from Public Service Company of Oklahoma in 1999, according to the Tulsa World’s archives. It was named for Tulsa County’s longest-serving sheriff at that time, Dave Faulkner, who served 11 terms.