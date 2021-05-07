Father’s effort to honor late third-generation soldier, curb veteran suicides, finds partners in Broken Arrow

“That’s my therapy,” Coon said. “That’s what has helped me most.”

Along the way, he’s formed strong bonds with others in the veterans advocacy community nationally.

Several of his good friends will be in attendance Saturday.

They include Desmond Doss Jr., son of late Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss Sr. whose story was told in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge;” and family members of Lori Piestawa, the U.S. military’s first Native American woman killed in action.

“We’re one big military family who believe in making sure what our loved ones have done for this nation is not forgotten,” Coon said.

Looking back over the six years since his son died, Coon is proud of what has been accomplished in his memory.

“It’s been one long, glorious trip to see this event happen and see this national memorial coming to Oklahoma, and be the first of its kind,” Coon said.

For a grieving father, he added, it’s been “fulfilling.”

“I’ve met so many people,” Coon said. “If I had to do it again, I’d start from day one and do the same thing.”

