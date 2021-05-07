Father’s effort to honor late third-generation soldier, curb veteran suicides, finds partners in Broken Arrow

After the suicide in 2015 of Army Staff Sgt. Michael K. Coon, his father had a decision to make.
How was he going to deal with it?
“I could have just rolled up in a ball and got in the corner and said I’m not talking to anybody. That’s what I wanted to do,” said Michael D. Coon, also an Army veteran.
But that, he knew, would not honor the memory of his son, who at the time of his death had just returned from his third tour in the Middle East.
“Also, I wouldn’t be helping anybody else,” Coon added.
On Saturday, the Glenpool resident’s ongoing commitment to bring some good from his son and namesake’s tragic death will officially see its latest result.
The Michael K. Coon Memorial will be dedicated during a special program at 1 p.m. at the Military History Center, 112 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow, where it will be on permanent display outside the facility.
It’s the first part in a larger plan to recognize the sacrifices of veterans who commit suicide while battling post-traumatic stress disorder or other conditions related to their service.
In a related project, also spearheaded by Michael D. Coon, Broken Arrow’s Veterans Park, 1111 S. Main St., will soon become the permanent home to the Mission 22 War at Home national memorial, which features 20 steel silhouettes of veterans from different branches of service who have committed suicide, including one of Michael K. Coon.
The memorial being dedicated at the military history center is a slightly smaller steel replica of that original Coon silhouette, which depicts Coon operating a mine detector. The image was taken from a photograph of him in Afghanistan.
Michael K. Coon, 33, died in 2015 after 10 years of distinguished military service — including tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf, and various decorations as a squad leader.
Coon, who is buried at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, represented the third generation of his family to serve. His father is a former Vietnam-era Army paratrooper, and his late grandfather, Phillip Coon, was a decorated World War II veteran and ex-prisoner of war who survived the infamous Bataan Death March.
Coon, a 2000 Jenks High School graduate, was a member of the Muscogee Nation.
He was suffering from PTSD at the time of his death.
‘They need help’
While it consists of 700 pounds of steel, the memorial to Coon, in a sense, makes the opposite point.
Real soldiers are not made of steel.
And for many, their vulnerability only increases when they come home, Coon’s father said.
“When these veterans come back and try to adjust to civilian life, it’s tough,” Michael D. Coon said.
“They get labeled alcoholics, drug addicts. But we don’t know what they endured, what they witnessed. They’re just trying to forget and they need help.”
Veteran suicides are a problem in Oklahoma.
The Tulsa World wrote recently about an effort to address it led by University of Central Oklahoma researchers as part of the Governor’s Challenge.
Oklahoma’s veteran suicide rate is 10th highest in the nation, according to 2018 data, the latest available from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. On average, 112 veterans in Oklahoma have died by suicide each year since 2005.
The pandemic hasn’t made things any better for veterans, Coon said.
“It’s been rough. They’re not able to get out, stuck in their house getting claustrophobic. Or they’re homeless. (The pandemic) has just added more to the fire.”
After his son’s death, Coon got involved with various veteran’s support organizations, including Mission 22, a national nonprofit dedicated to fighting the problem of veteran suicides.
Since that time, he’s spoken around the country on the issue.
After providing his son’s photo for the Mission 22 national memorial, Coon later was tasked with finding a permanent home for the memorial.
Coon said Broken Arrow leaders were welcoming of the idea and had space for it in Veterans Park.
‘One long, glorious trip’
With funding provided by the Muscogee Nation, Mission 22 and the city of Broken Arrow, more than a half-million dollars has been raised to establish the Mission 22 memorial’s permanent home in the park, Coon said.
Officials expect it be ready for a spring 2022 dedication.
In addition to the steel silhouettes, the memorial will include benches and other features.
“We want this to be a nice place that Gold Star families can come,” he said.
Coon said when he speaks to groups he tries to put them in the shoes of all the families who’ve lost a military son or daughter to suicide.
“That’s my therapy,” Coon said. “That’s what has helped me most.”
Along the way, he’s formed strong bonds with others in the veterans advocacy community nationally.
Several of his good friends will be in attendance Saturday.
They include Desmond Doss Jr., son of late Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss Sr. whose story was told in the movie “Hacksaw Ridge;” and family members of Lori Piestawa, the U.S. military’s first Native American woman killed in action.
“We’re one big military family who believe in making sure what our loved ones have done for this nation is not forgotten,” Coon said.
Looking back over the six years since his son died, Coon is proud of what has been accomplished in his memory.
“It’s been one long, glorious trip to see this event happen and see this national memorial coming to Oklahoma, and be the first of its kind,” Coon said.
For a grieving father, he added, it’s been “fulfilling.”
“I’ve met so many people,” Coon said. “If I had to do it again, I’d start from day one and do the same thing.”
Featured video: