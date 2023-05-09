HENRYETTA — Over a week since a murder-suicide left seven dead including five teenagers, a family whose efforts motivated authorities to take another look say they believe progress is finally being made.

"There's a lot more work to do. But I'm confident we are going to be getting more answers and the bigger picture," said Justin Webster, whose 14-year-old daughter Ivy was found slain May 1 with six others on a property near Henryetta.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials, who took over the case Saturday from Okmulgee County, would only comment Tuesday to say that the investigation is ongoing. Investigators returned to the property last week after Webster's family called their attention to possible evidence inside a house located there.

The home was rented by the alleged perpetrator of the murders — Jesse McFadden, 39, a convicted rapist and registered sex offender who was found dead at the site May 1. Other bodies recovered included those of his wife Holly McFadden, 35, and her children, Tiffany Guess, 13, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Rylee Allen, 17.

Ivy Webster was also found dead along with her friend Brittany Brewer, 15. The pair had been attending a sleepover with Guess. The bodies were all found outside.

Authorities say McFadden shot the others to death before turning the gun on himself. His motive remains unknown, though he was due in court May 1 on other sex-crime charges and was facing a likely return to prison.

County authorities concluded their part of the investigation last week shortly after discovering the bodies and identifying McFadden.

But when Webster and his family went to the house later to look for Ivy's belongings, what they discovered inside alarmed them: sets of handcuffs, chains and padlocks; drugs and drug paraphernalia; along with multiple cellphones, computers and electronic devices.

"It was kind of like shock and awe for us," Webster said.

Authorities have not said why the items were not collected on an initial examination of the house, nor what their significance might be, if any.

"I personally feel there is a much larger story here," Webster said, adding that he believes McFadden may have committed other sex crimes and that he may have had accomplices.

Webster said he also found a list of names inside the home. The list included just first names along with dates of birth.

He said one name and date matched one of McFadden's victims from a previous charge.

"If there are more victims, we want to find them," he said, adding that he gave the list to investigators.

'Huge tragedy'

Webster and his family held a funeral for Ivy on Saturday.

Concerns over the investigation weighed heavily, he said, but news that same day that OSBI was taking charge brought a "sense of peace."

Webster said he's angry at county authorities, whom he believes failed his family.

"It took me and my family going back out there" to convince authorities to initiate a proper search, he said.

Webster praised OSBI's efforts so far.

The new search, which included a dive team probing ponds on the property, continued Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday, all the searchers had left. Webster said authorities still plan to survey the property by helicopter.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice, asked for comment Tuesday, said only: "It's a huge tragedy. We hope that these extra efforts can help give the community and the families some closure."

The victims' families say the situation also represents a failure of the system and that laws need to be changed. They say McFadden should never have been let out of prison; he was facing charges from alleged activities while still behind bars.

Released in 2020 after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence for rape, McFadden was accused in 2017 of using a contraband phone from prison to solicit sexual conduct/communication with a minor and possession of child pornography.

He was due in court May 1 in Muskogee County on those charges but did not show.

State Department of Corrections officials said that McFadden was released after earning credits and completing program and education assignments that were then applied after he served 85% of his sentence.

"We want to get the word out and get the world's attention about this case," Webster said. "We want to make sure that this never happens again."

In the meantime, Webster encourages anyone with information about McFadden and other possible crimes to come forward, he said.

"And if you were involved in any way, know that we are not giving up. We are coming for you," he said.

Video: 988 is the new mental health crisis helpline