Father arrested after girl found beaten, drowned in Creek County faces federal murder complaint

Federal investigators have filed a murder complaint against a man who reportedly confessed to beating and drowning his 5-year-old child, according to court records.

Adam Raymond Mason, 29, reportedly told an FBI special agent and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse investigator he inflicted the fatal abuse and felt his daughter "was controlled by witchcraft," according to the complaint.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said the girl's "heartbreaking" death is now a joint investigation with federal, tribal and county law enforcement.

"The alleged victim was set to start kindergarten next week,” Shores said in a statement. "Now, it is time for our criminal justice system to go to work. The FBI, ATF, Creek County Sheriff’s Office, and Muscogee (Creek) Lighthorse will continue their joint investigation.

"By rule, the United States Attorney’s Office will present this matter to a federal Grand Jury for their consideration as to whether probable cause exists to return an indictment, if so, then Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Roberts and I will prosecute the case to the fullest extent of the law."