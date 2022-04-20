 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after crash on 46th Street North between Peoria, Lewis

A wreck early Wednesday on 46th Street North was fatal for one of the drivers, according to Tulsa Police.

 Ashley Jones, Tulsa World

A wreck early Wednesday on 46th Street North was fatal for one of the drivers, according to Tulsa Police.

The collision was reported about 9 a.m. in north Tulsa between Peoria and Lewis, according to Officer Benjamin Elliott.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was reportedly not injured, Elliott said.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

