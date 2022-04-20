One dead after crash on 46th Street North between Peoria, Lewis

A wreck early Wednesday on 46th Street North was fatal for one of the drivers, according to Tulsa Police.
The collision was reported about 9 a.m. in north Tulsa between Peoria and Lewis, according to Officer Benjamin Elliott.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was reportedly not injured, Elliott said.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news.
