Tulsa police report a fatality collision involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 near the Interstate 244 interchange.

"More than one person has died from their injuries," police said in a social media post.

Traffic is being diverted while all lanes of northbound 169 are shut down from 11th Street to Pine. According to police, the highway is expected to remain shut down through rush-hour traffic. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Investigators on the scene are working to determine what led up to the crash, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

