U.S. 266 has closed near Verdigris after a fatal wreck involving a truck hauling hot asphalt that overturned Friday morning.
Rogers County Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes said the accident happened on the highway near where 530 Road turns into 4100 Road.
Stokes said the details of the fatal collision are unknown as of yet.
The cleanup is expected to last into Friday afternoon. Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
