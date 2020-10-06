Fatal shooting is Tulsa's 63rd homicide this year, 1 more than last year's total; investigation ongoing

Police are searching for a person considered to be armed and dangerous after a shooting in north Tulsa left one person dead and another person injured.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the victims were shot just before 4 p.m. in the culmination of an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

The shooter, however, didn’t live in either of the homes near Pine Street and Sheridan Road and seems to have stepped in with unnecessary force, Watkins said of the preliminary investigation.

A police helicopter flew overheard as officers on the ground canvassed the area in search of the shooter, who reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Neighbors caught within the crime scene tape sat in lawn chairs in a front yard to watch and others peered from their property as detectives processed the scene and spoke with witnesses.

Several were taken downtown for interviews with detectives, and one shook as they walked toward a patrol vehicle, telling an officer they were terrified to return to their home.

Despite the witnesses, investigators were unable to immediately obtain a specific suspect description.