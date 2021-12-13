Fatal plane crash in Inola under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration

A crash in Rogers County that killed the sole occupant of a small airplane is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Cessna 310 crashed at some point before 11 a.m., according to the FAA's preliminary crash report, which lists the twin-engine plane as destroyed. The conditions of the crash are unknown at the time, the report states.
The pilot, the plane's sole occupant, was reportedly making an initial climb when the Cessna crashed in Inola. The decedent has not been identified.
