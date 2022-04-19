 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash temporarily closes all lanes of U.S. 64 east of Bixby

A deadly crash closed down eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 64 east of Bixby.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Bixby Fire Department are on the scene of a fatal crash in Leonard, just east of Bixby.

Authorities have confirmed one person has died and another is in critical condition.

All lanes of highway 64 were closed due to the wreck, but have since reopened, officials said.

