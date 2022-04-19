Fatal crash temporarily closes all lanes of U.S. 64 east of Bixby

A deadly crash closed down eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 64 east of Bixby.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Bixby Fire Department are on the scene of a fatal crash in Leonard, just east of Bixby.
Authorities have confirmed one person has died and another is in critical condition.
All lanes of highway 64 were closed due to the wreck, but have since reopened, officials said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today