Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in west Tulsa

  • Updated
Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are closed in west Tulsa while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal crash. 

Troopers closed the roadway just east of 49th West Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to a news release. 

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

