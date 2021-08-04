 Skip to main content
Fatal crash closes westbound Broken Arrow Expressway early this morning near Lynn Lane
  • Updated
A fatal crash has closed westbound Broken Arrow Expressway early Wednesday morning, with traffic expected to be affected for several hours.

According to Broken Arrow Police, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision around 4:30 a.m. with at least one fatality.

The department's traffic investigation unit is on scene, where westbound lanes are closed through morning rush hour. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

