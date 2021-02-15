 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal collision diverts traffic off expressway in Broken Arrow

Fatal collision diverts traffic off expressway in Broken Arrow

{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists are being asked to avoid the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near Elm Place in Broken Arrow as police work a fatal collision in the 100 block of Oklahoma 51.

A tractor-trailer and a passenger car were involved in the crash, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department press release.

The driver of the passenger vehicle apparently was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the truck, Mike Peale, a spokesman for the Broken Arrow Police Department, said.

Peale said there is only one fatality and no other significant injuries.

"Due to the extreme nature of the collision," the highway's westbound lanes are shut down, and traffic is being diverted onto Elm Place while police investigate the crash and clear the roadway, police said in the press release.

Broken Arrow Police Department traffic specialists are investigating the collision.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos of a week of dangerous weather in Tulsa area

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid
Local News

Controlled power interruptions could affect Oklahomans, PSO says as cold burdens the grid

  • Updated

The cuts would be put in place as a last resort, a spokesman said, and on a rotating basis for about an hour at a time. PSO serves more than 300,000 in the Tulsa metro and more than 562,000 statewide.

Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa

Winter storm hammers region with snow, dangerous cold

Mayor announces homelessness aid proposal amid criticism of city's handling of population under bridge

+3
Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says
Local News

Varied winter weather predictions for Oklahoma show 'it's a complicated profession,' meteorologist says

  • Updated

“When we see ‘Uh-oh, this looks like a big one,’ we want to give people as much advance notice as possible,” said Rick Smith at National Weather Service, who points out dangerously cold temperatures are a certainty.

Wind chills of minus 20 degrees, nine inches of snow could prevent street clearings next week

Winter storm predictions prompt state of emergency for Oklahoma, Gov. Stitt says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News