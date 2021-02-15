Fatal collision diverts traffic off expressway in Broken Arrow

Motorists are being asked to avoid the westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near Elm Place in Broken Arrow as police work a fatal collision in the 100 block of Oklahoma 51.

A tractor-trailer and a passenger car were involved in the crash, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department press release.

The driver of the passenger vehicle apparently was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the truck, Mike Peale, a spokesman for the Broken Arrow Police Department, said.

Peale said there is only one fatality and no other significant injuries.

"Due to the extreme nature of the collision," the highway's westbound lanes are shut down, and traffic is being diverted onto Elm Place while police investigate the crash and clear the roadway, police said in the press release.

Broken Arrow Police Department traffic specialists are investigating the collision.

