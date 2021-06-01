Far fewer tornadoes, increased rainfall marked May weather in Oklahoma

Far fewer tornadoes than average and increased rainfall marked Oklahoma's weather in May this year, the state climatologist said.
"That is not to say severe weather was completely absent, but at times flood warnings were seemingly more prevalent than severe thunderstorm warnings," state climatologist Gary McManus said Tuesday in his monthly weather summary.
Oklahoma saw only a handful of tornadoes in May, McManus said, and the National Weather Service is still investigating the official number.
But it was far below the state's average for the month, 24.3 tornadoes, according to records dating to 1950.
Only one year — 2005 — saw no tornadoes in the state recorded in May. The most was 105 tornadoes in May 2019.
Oklahoma averages 41 tornadoes between January and the end of May. With a few tornadoes yet to be officially documented, the number this year appears to be about half or slightly less than half the average, according to the weather service.
The state averages 7.3 tornadoes in June.
The statewide average precipitation total of 5.82 inches was 0.91 inches above normal and ranked as the 37th wettest May in Oklahoma since records began in 1895, McManus said.
Totals of 5-10 inches were common across much of central through eastern Oklahoma, and again through the Panhandle, he said.
Tulsa's 5.46 inches of rain was officially slightly below May's average of 5.73 inches, according to the weather service.
The city averages 4.65 inches in June.
The statewide average temperature was 65.6 degrees, according to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, 2.7 degrees below normal and ranked as the 15th coolest May since 1895, McManus said.
The cooler weather was mainly a result of diminished high temperatures throughout the month, as opposed to lower minimum temperatures, he said.
Only 58 readings of at least 90 degrees were observed by the 120 Mesonet sites during the month, on just five separate days.
The Climate Prediction Center’s June outlooks show increased odds for above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures across virtually the entire state.
Video: A look inside the National Weather Center
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'