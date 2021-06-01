Far fewer tornadoes, increased rainfall marked May weather in Oklahoma

Far fewer tornadoes than average and increased rainfall marked Oklahoma's weather in May this year, the state climatologist said.

"That is not to say severe weather was completely absent, but at times flood warnings were seemingly more prevalent than severe thunderstorm warnings," state climatologist Gary McManus said Tuesday in his monthly weather summary.

Oklahoma saw only a handful of tornadoes in May, McManus said, and the National Weather Service is still investigating the official number.

But it was far below the state's average for the month, 24.3 tornadoes, according to records dating to 1950.

Only one year — 2005 — saw no tornadoes in the state recorded in May. The most was 105 tornadoes in May 2019.

Oklahoma averages 41 tornadoes between January and the end of May. With a few tornadoes yet to be officially documented, the number this year appears to be about half or slightly less than half the average, according to the weather service.

The state averages 7.3 tornadoes in June.

The statewide average precipitation total of 5.82 inches was 0.91 inches above normal and ranked as the 37th wettest May in Oklahoma since records began in 1895, McManus said.