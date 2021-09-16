 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family worries for safety of man missing three weeks
0 Comments

Family worries for safety of man missing three weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TroyEnix.jpg

Enix

 Provided

Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has reportedly been missing for three weeks. 

Troy Lee Enix, 57, has multiple medical conditions, and his family is concerned for his safety, Tulsa Police said in a news release. 

Enix, a white 5-foot-7, 150-pound man, is known to visit an area in the 900 block of North Winston Avenue near Admiral Place and Yale Avenue. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US Capitol fencing back up before Saturday rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News