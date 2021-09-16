Family worries for safety of man missing three weeks

Tulsa Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has reportedly been missing for three weeks.
Troy Lee Enix, 57, has multiple medical conditions, and his family is concerned for his safety, Tulsa Police said in a news release.
Enix, a white 5-foot-7, 150-pound man, is known to visit an area in the 900 block of North Winston Avenue near Admiral Place and Yale Avenue.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
